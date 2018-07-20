Coast Guard finds evidence of oil discharge by fishing boat

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says it found evidence a Seattle-based fishing boat discharged oil and bilge waste overboard.

The Coast Guard says the vessel Mark I was seen earlier this month about 100 miles off Cape St. James, British Columbia with a roughly 26-mile oil sheen trailing it.

According to a release, Coast Guard investigators boarded the boat in Dutch Harbor, Alaska. The boat was deemed to pose a "substantial threat."

The release states that the vessel was ordered to perform "marine environmental actions and cleanup." A message seeking details on that was left with the Coast Guard Thursday.

The Mark I is identified as an 88-foot fishing boat.

The Coast Guard says vessels documented in the U.S. are barred from discharging oil or oil water anywhere they may sail.