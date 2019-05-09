Coast Guard evacuates people from whale-watching boat

SEATTLE (AP) — About 45 people were evacuated from a 60-foot whale-watching vessel that went aground on Smith Island, west of Whidbey Island, Washington.

The Seattle Times reports that the Coast Guard and other agencies helped with the rescue effort after the vessel took on water in Puget Sound on Thursday afternoon.

Lt. Pierre Spence says no injuries were reported.

The Coast Guard says the people on the catamaran 4 Ever Wild were moved to a private tugboat. All 45 were wearing life jackets.

Spence says the Coast Guard was assisted by Washington State Fish and Wildlife and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

It wasn't immediately known why the vessel began taking on water.

The vessel is operated by Eagle Wing Tours in Victoria, B.C.

___

Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com