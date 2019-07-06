Closed door budget talks drag into state's new fiscal year

BOSTON (AP) — There were no fiscal fireworks coming from the Massachusetts Statehouse this past week as a deadline for producing a new state budget quietly passed.

A six-member legislative conference committee led by Senate Ways and Means Chairman Michael Rodrigues and House Ways and Means Chairman Aaron Michlewitz is working to settle disagreements between the two chambers over a $42.7 billion spending plan for the fiscal year that began July 1.

The panel is meeting privately and members haven't commented on talks.

One possible sticking point could be over language in a proposal aimed at controlling prices paid by the state's Medicaid program for the most expensive prescription drugs.

Other issues the committee must resolve include a Senate proposal to freeze tuition at the University of Massachusetts, and Senate-backed taxes on opioid manufacturers and vaping products.