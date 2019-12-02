Clive house fire destroys firefighter’s home

CLIVE, Iowa (AP) — A fire in the Des Moines suburb of Clive has destroyed the home of a firefighter who was at work when the blaze broke out.

The fire was reported early Saturday while Lt. Gerrit Foreman was at work at the Windsor Heights Fire Department. Foreman, a firefighter and paramedic, splits his time between Clive and Windsor Heights.

Foreman’s wife and two of their children escaped the fire but the blaze destroyed their home, leaving only the chimney standing. A third child was away when the fire started.

Foreman told The Des Moines Register “I’ve spent a majority of my time protecting other people, and I couldn't protect my family.”

Clive Fire Chief Rick Roe says a GoFundMe account to aid in the family’s recovery has already raised more than $20,000.