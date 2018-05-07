Climber rescued after fall near Index, Washington

INDEX, Wash. (AP) — A climber who was injured in a fall at a popular climbing area near the town of Index, Washington, was rescued and air lifted to a local hospital.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office was called at about 10:45 a.m. Saturday to help an injured climber at the Index Town Wall.

Spokeswoman Courtney O'Keefe says the climber had slipped and fell about 20 feet (6 meters). He sustained a back injury.

Fire personnel reached the climber at the base of the wall. After providing medical care, the rescue team moved the man to a small clearing.

The SnoHAWK10 helicopter transported the climber to Providence Regional Medical Center.

His condition was not immediately known.