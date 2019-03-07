Clark County expected to fill Senate vacancy next week

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The Clark County Commission is expected to decide next week who will fill the state Senate seat left vacant when the former majority leader suddenly resigned.

The county says applications to replace former Democratic Sen. Kelvin Atkinson must be filed by noon on Monday. The long-time legislator announced his resignation Tuesday on the Senate floor and said he took campaign funds for personal use.

The county commission is expected to make a decision on March 15. The county says applicants must live in the district and be 21 years old. They also must be a Democrat, like Atkinson.