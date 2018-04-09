Claim: Hospital responsible for improper release of killer

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A claim alleges a Washington psychiatric hospital is responsible for the improper release of a man who later beat and strangled an acquaintance.

The News Tribune reports the estate of Thomas Fite, who was killed by Douglas Reid Murray in September 2016 in Parkland, filed a wrongful death claim last week against Western State Hospital in Lakewood.

Murray was sentenced earlier this year for the death of Fite. The death happened eight days after Murray was released from the psychiatric facility.

The state Department of Social and Health Services, which oversees Western State, declined to comment.

The estate also filed a claim against South Sound 911 over its alleged delay in sending help.

South Sound 911 attorney Peter Beckwith says the agency "does not have any comment at this time."

The claims, which are precursors to potential lawsuits, each seek $2.5 million.

___

