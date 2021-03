MOJAVE, Calif. (AP) — A military-style jet trainer operated by a civilian test pilot school crashed in California’s Mojave Desert on Friday and the two-member crew ejected safely, the school said.

The Aermacchi MB-326 Impala went down around 10:10 a.m., according to a statement from the National Test Pilot School at Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave, California.