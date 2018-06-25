Civil trial begins for mayor accused of sexual harassment

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — The civil trial of a Connecticut mayor accused of sexual harassment is scheduled to begin.

The New Haven Register reports the trial is set to start Tuesday following the sexual harassment lawsuit filed three years ago against Mayor Joseph Maturo Jr. of East Haven.

Former town employee Francine Carbone alleges in the lawsuit that Maturo subjected her to continuous sexual harassment and exposing himself to her. Carbone went on medical leave in 2014.

Maturo denies the allegations. Carbone is seeking to be reinstated at her former job with back pay and benefits, and seeks compensation for economic loss and emotional distress.

