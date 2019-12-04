City wants family to change how it gifts coats to homeless

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman and her family have gifted coats to homeless people by leaving the winter weather gear hung about the city for years but may soon have to change tactics.

Brenda Parker says she was told this year that the tradition is considered littering. The Virginian-Pilot reports Norfolk instead wants Parker to work with an outreach program. City spokeswoman Lori Crouch says that would ensure the coats are delivered in better condition than if left outside.

Parker started the tradition on a snowy day when she was cozy inside her Norfolk home and realized others weren’t as lucky. She says she took her extra coats and hung them around the city. Each includes a note about the coat’s intended purpose. She says the coats are usually claimed within days.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com