City sees 14 synthetic marijuana overdoses on July Fourth

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Officials in a Connecticut city have reported more than a dozen overdoses on July 4 due to synthetic marijuana.

New Haven Emergency Operations Director Rick Fontana says first responders in the city were called to 14 overdoses between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Fontana says most of the overdoses happened at the New Haven Green, which is a 16-acre park in the city.

He says many patients were quickly released from area hospitals.