City ordered to pay paramedic $3.8M in lactation case

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Court records show that an Arizona paramedic has been awarded $3.8 million after a federal jury ruled that her employer failed to provide her with a private place to pump her breast milk and retaliated against her when she complained.

The Arizona Daily Star reports Carrie Clark filed a lawsuit against the city in 2014, saying Tucson Fire Department officials and city human-resources personnel denied her requests to transfer to fire stations that could accommodate her while pumping breast milk.

Clark says that after she informed the city that the department may have violated federal labor standards by denying her access, city officials retaliated and continued to harass her.

Tucson spokeswoman Lane Mandle says the city is not commenting on the federal jury's decision but is evaluating the city's position for an appeal.

Information from: Arizona Daily Star, http://www.tucson.com