City of Detroit to upgrade aging water, sewer systems

DETROIT (AP) — Water and sewer systems across Detroit are being upgraded neighborhood by neighborhood.

Mayor Mike Duggan's office says Thursday that a $500 million Detroit Water and Sewerage Department program covers five years and includes replacement of water mains and full lead service lines. Sewer collection pipes also will be lined and replaced. Green storm water infrastructure will be installed.

The city says most Detroit water and sewer pipes are more than 80 years old and that the last massive infrastructure upgrade was in 1930.

The work is being paid through a $50 million annual lease payment from the Great Lakes Water Authority to operate the regional water and sewer systems for the next 40 years. Cash from an improved collection rate also will help pay for the work.