City mourns dead cornstalk; plant meant hope during pandemic

Sioux Falls residents are mourning a dead cornstalk that they say had come to represent hope during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Argus Leader reported Wednesday that the stalk has been growing up through a crack in the concrete at the intersection of 57th Street and Minnesota Avenue on the city's south side. Dubbed the 57th Street Corn, the plant had become a symbol of resiliency and hope as the pandemic rages on, Mayor Paul TenHaken said.

“Finding joy in the small things will continue to help us get through what has been a challenging time in our country,” the mayor said. “It was ‘amaizing’ to see the community rally around the 57th Street corn as a sign of hope over the past few days.”

But Wednesday morning residents reported that someone had ripped out the lone stalk, prompting an outcry on social media. Someone attached a sign to a traffic post where the stalk grew that reads “CORN RIP." The Stockyards Ag Experience, a group working toward transforming the city's vacant stockyards into an interactive experience, is selling T-shirts commemorating the stalk.