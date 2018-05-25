City in Oklahoma commits to clean 100 percent energy

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — A city in central Oklahoma has made an environmental resolution to transition to 100 percent renewable energy in its buildings by 2035.

The Tuesday resolution makes Norman the first city in Oklahoma to make such a commitment to renewables, the Norman Transcript reported .

The city will tap into sources like wind and solar for electricity. The resolution also calls for 100 percent clean energy commitment across the board by 2050, including heating and transportation.

"We've already been taking baby steps toward this, and I think this is the public commitment to take us the rest of the way," said Councilwoman Breea Clark. "We're getting noticed for our efforts; now it's time to follow through."

Norman representatives for the Sierra Club's national renewable energy campaign have been working with the city's Environmental Control Advisory Board to further develop a plan.

Norman officials are still determining how the city will reach its energy goals. The city is still negotiating a long-term franchise agreement with Oklahoma Gas and Electric, but the resolution has received broad community support.

"It definitely makes our community a lot harder to get renewable energy, but OG&E has stated they want to work with us, and we made it very clear where we want to go in the future," Clark said. "I'm sure there are hurdles, but look at what our state has done in terms of (compressed natural gas) ... I think Oklahoma is trying to get there."

The Sierra Club said nearly 70 cities have committed to 100 percent clean energy under the campaign. Six of those cities have reached their goal.

Information from: The Norman Transcript, http://www.normantranscript.com