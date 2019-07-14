City council rejects call to move homeless off the streets

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont city council has rejected a call supported by local businesses for a "no loitering" ordinance designated to move the homeless off the streets.

The Times-Argus reports local landlord David Kelley's call was dismissed by Montpelier City Council on Wednesday.

After consulting with police, the council says the call was legally unenforceable unless laws were being broken.

Kelley and some local businesses in the area are concerned the homeless are blocking business entrances, engaging in aggressive panhandling and drug dealing.

But other local residents and city representatives have spoken in favor of efforts to support the homeless population.

The council agreed to take immediate action in establishing a task force that includes the homeless to address the issue.