City: Huntington Beach tsunami sirens were false alarm

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Tsunami warning sirens wailing early Friday morning in the Southern California city of Huntington Beach were a false alarm, authorities said.

“There is no current threat to our community and we are working to determine exactly how/why the sirens were activated,” the Huntington Beach Fire Department tweeted.

All eight fire stations in Huntington Beach have warning sirens for use in the event of tsunami and are normally tested at noon on the first Friday of each month, according to the city’s tsunami preparedness website.

Well known for its surf culture, Huntington Beach has about 10 miles (16 kilometers) of coastline.