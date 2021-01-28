Cicely Tyson, groundbreaking award-winning actor, dead at 96 MARK KENNEDY, AP Entertainment Writer Jan. 28, 2021 Updated: Jan. 28, 2021 9:03 p.m.
1 of13 FILE - Cicely Tyson arrives at night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 15, 2019, in Los Angeles. Tyson, the pioneering Black actress who gained an Oscar nomination for her role as the sharecropper’s wife in “Sounder,” a Tony Award in 2013 at age 88 and touched TV viewers’ hearts in “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman,” has died. She was 96. Tyson's death was announced by her family, via her manager Larry Thompson, who did not immediately provide additional details. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
NEW YORK (AP) — Cicely Tyson, the pioneering Black actor who gained an Oscar nomination for her role as the sharecropper’s wife in “Sounder,” won a Tony Award in 2013 at age 88 and touched TV viewers’ hearts in “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman,” died Thursday at 96.
Tyson’s death was announced by her family, via her manager Larry Thompson, who did not immediately provide additional details.