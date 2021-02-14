Church collects cleaning supplies for new tenants

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — Providing housing for the homeless has been more challenging amid the coronavirus pandemic, but organizations such as Friendship Fairmont have been accomplishing that mission.
The challenge then is making the homes livable, and providing new tenants with the cleaning supplies they need to survive in a pandemic. Rochelle Satterfield, program manager of Friendship Fairmont, said necessities such as food and shelter are often available through local nonprofits, but cleaning supplies are not covered by programs like SNAP, the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.