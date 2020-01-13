Christmas trees set ablaze for a good cause

Craig Cohen, department president, keeps an eye on the blaze at the annual Epiphany Bonfire at Emmanuel Episcopal Church on Jan. 11, 2020, in Weston.

WESTON — After bringing holiday joy to residents in town, this big batch of Christmas trees helped fuel good tidings for others as well.

The annual Epiphany Bonfire fundraiser at Emmanuel Episcopal Church took place Saturday evening. More than 100 discarded trees were collected, along with a participation donation that helped support the Weston Warm-Up Fund, which subsidizes fuel-heating costs for residents needing support.

“There’s a big pile,” said Sonya Stack, of Weston, one of the volunteer organizers. “I would say between 90 and 100 were picked up and there’s been a steady drop off, too.”

More than a dozen members of the Weston Volunteer Fire Department helped out, first organizing the colossal pile of pinewood in the field just north of the church, then overseeing an enormous fire that featured flames reaching over 50 feet in the air.

About 100 people watched the blaze, many taking pictures, then afterward went inside the church for refreshments and entertainment by the local band Caravan in the Parish Hall.

“I really think it brings together so many people in the town,” said volunteer Moira Relak. “It really draws a great crowd and it’s for the best reason. It’s neighbors helping neighbors.”