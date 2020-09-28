Chip Stephens, Republican, 136th House District candidate

Westport Planning and Zoning Commisison member Chip Stephens has announced his candicacy for Westport's 136th representative district in the Connecticut Assembly.

Name: Chip Stephens

Party: Republican

Race: 136 District

Chip Stephens has served three terms on Westport’s Planning and Zoning Commission prior to running for state representative of the 136th District. He has been a Westporter since 1960 and has five children.

If elected he said his top issues are local autonomy for towns on land use issues, education and preserving character; and fiscal responsibility in proper funding of education, infrastructure and safety. Accountability for utility companies and services to assure best practices for energy and water distribution, sourcing and disaster recovery; and support and funding for first responders are also some of his top priorities.

According to his campaign site, Stephens looks to address Connecticut’s structural fiscal weaknesses of excessive taxes and debt, runaway spending, and unfunded retirement obligations.

The 136th district covers most of Westport. Incumbent Jonathan Steinberg, a Democrat, is running for his sixth term and is being challenged by Chip Stephens, a Republican. Historically this district has elected a Democrat with Steinberg serving in his role for the past 10 years.