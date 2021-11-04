China's advice to stockpile sparks speculation of Taiwan war KEN MORITSUGU, Associated Press Nov. 4, 2021 Updated: Nov. 4, 2021 1:27 a.m.
1 of7 A woman wearing a mask pushes a carriage near a sign calling for shoppers to be vigilant against the coronavirus rebounding, not to listen to rumors and to avoid stockpiling at a supermarket in Beijing, China, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. A recent seemingly innocuous government recommendation for Chinese people to store necessities for an emergency quickly sparked scattered instances of panic-buying and online speculation of imminent war with Taiwan. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 A woman wearing a mask shops near a sign which calls for shoppers to be vigilant against the coronavirus rebounding and not to listen to rumors and to avoid stockpiling at a supermarket in Beijing, China, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. A recent seemingly innocuous government recommendation for Chinese people to store necessities for an emergency quickly sparked scattered instances of panic-buying and online speculation of imminent war with Taiwan. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Store clerks re-stock bags of flour at a supermarket in Beijing, China, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. A recent seemingly innocuous government recommendation for Chinese people to store necessities for an emergency quickly sparked scattered instances of panic-buying and online speculation of imminent war with Taiwan. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 An employee attends to a customer at a supermarket in Beijing, China, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. A recent seemingly innocuous government recommendation for Chinese people to store necessities for an emergency quickly sparked scattered instances of panic-buying and online speculation of imminent war with Taiwan. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less 5 of7
6 of7 A man wearing a mask passes rows of bottled water at a supermarket in Beijing, China, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. A recent seemingly innocuous government recommendation for Chinese people to store necessities for an emergency quickly sparked scattered instances of panic-buying and online speculation of imminent war with Taiwan. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7
BEIJING (AP) — A seemingly innocuous government recommendation for Chinese people to store necessities for an emergency quickly sparked scattered instances of panic-buying and online speculation: Is China going to war with Taiwan?
The answer is probably not — most analysts think military hostilities are not imminent — but the posts on social media show the possibility is on people’s minds and drew out a flurry of war-mongering comments.