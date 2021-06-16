China launches first three-man crew to new space station SAM McNEIL, Associated Press June 16, 2021 Updated: June 16, 2021 10:42 p.m.
1 of19 Chinese astronauts, from left, Tang Hongbo, Nie Haisheng, and Liu Boming wave as they prepare to board for liftoff at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Jiuquan in northwestern China, Thursday, June 17, 2021. China plans on Thursday to launch three astronauts onboard the Shenzhou-12 spaceship who will be the first crew members to live on China's new orbiting space station Tianhe, or Heavenly Harmony. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
JIUQUAN, China (AP) — China launched the first three crew members on a mission to its new space station Thursday in its first crewed mission in five years.
The astronauts, already wearing their spacesuits, were seen off by the commander of China’s manned space program, other uniformed military personnel and a crowd of children waving flowers and flags and singing patriotic songs. The three gave final waves to a crowd of people waving flags as the entered the elevator to take them to the spaceship at the Jiuquan launch center in northwestern China.