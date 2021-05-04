China: US should push North Korea diplomacy, not pressure EDITH M. LEDERER, Associated Press May 4, 2021 Updated: May 4, 2021 12:02 a.m.
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — China’s U.N. ambassador expressed hope Monday that President Joe Biden’s policy toward North Korea will give more importance to diplomacy and dialogue instead of “extreme pressure” to try to stop Pyongyang's nuclear program and denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.
Zhang Jun said China also hopes the review of U.S. policy will give equal emphasis to both the nuclear issue and the peace and security issue.
