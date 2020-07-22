Child in car stolen from Phoenix parking lot found safe

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities are searching for a suspect who stole a car from a Phoenix parking lot with a child inside.

Phoenix police were searching for the unknown suspect Wednesday morning, hours after the child was found uninjured.

Sgt. Maggie Cox told AZFamily.com the incident began around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday when the child's father ran into a store and left the child in the car.

That's when the suspect took off in the car.

The vehicle was located about 45 minutes later. Police say the suspect crashed the car and then fled on foot.

He remains at large.

Meanwhile, a police officer responding to the scene ended up in a separate crash with another car. Cox says that officer suffered minor injuries.