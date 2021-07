ROBERT, La. (AP) — Josalyn Brown Robinson began her educational journey as a 4-year-old at North Tangi Head Start in Roseland.

Years later, she has been chosen to lead the non-profit organization that oversees all the Head Start and Early Head Start programs in Southeast Louisiana. Over the years, these programs have helped shape thousands of families’ lives, including her own.

Josalyn Brown Robinson, PhD, replaced Dr. Susan Spring as the executive director of Regina Coeli Child Development Center. Spring retired in late May after 23 years of service.

“One of the most amazing aspects is actually working with some of the employees who were actually teachers and directors at the time I was a child,” Robinson said.

Now, she is able to work with them as their director, but she uses her first-hand knowledge to help shape planning as they work together.

Robinson said she still remembers much of what happened as a 4-year-old in the program.

Those memories surface at times in discussions with her team, and she said she knows the impact Head Start has on children will last their lifetime, she said.

Robinson has worked for Regina Coeli in various capacities. She started on the ground level as a family advocate, working directly with families and in community partnerships to identify resources. She also worked with the school systems so the center could help families with the transition to school.

As director, her primary goal is to foster positive relationships among the staff, families and the community while preparing children for their next educational setting.

“I think coming from the center level and moving up as a manager, I’ve worked with all five parishes, building relationships with staff, meeting community leaders and identifying resources will be beneficial in this capacity,” she said.

She emphasized that she believes in maintaining and building relationships, encouraging diversity, making sure to include families daily and meeting employees and families where they are.

Robinson previously worked in the health and mental health field. She left the field and wanted to find the way to where she felt she could be most successful in giving back to the community.

After doing some research and self reflection, Head Start came to mind, she said.

A native of Independence, she is the youngest child of Dr. Joshua and Mrs. Christine Brown. She and her husband, Cody, are the proud parents of two young children. She earned a bachelor’s degree in English from Southeastern Louisiana University and master’s and doctorate degrees in human services from Capella University.

Regina Coeli Child Development Center is federally funded, serves 1,700 children and employs 500 team members across five of the Florida Parishes region.