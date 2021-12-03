Child advocate highlights pandemic's impact in annual report

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated a long-brewing mental health crisis for New Hampshire children, particularly those whose illness manifests as aggression, according to the latest annual report by a state watchdog agency.
The 2021 report released Thursday by the Office of the Child Advocate highlights the state’s recent roll-out of community-based services to prevent psychiatric hospitalizations and the long waits in emergency rooms that often precede them. But implementation was long delayed, and in the meantime, the pandemic further stressed children with “isolation, uncertainty and fear,” the report states.