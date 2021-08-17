Chicago to require indoor masks for all as COVID cases surge SOPHIA TAREEN, Associated Press Aug. 17, 2021 Updated: Aug. 17, 2021 5:46 p.m.
1 of9 Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, discusses Chicago's COVID-19 response, and the city's response to average daily case rates during a news conference at City Hall, Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 17, 2021, in Chicago. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Ashlee Rezin/AP Show More Show Less
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago will require masks in all public indoor settings regardless of vaccination status as the number of COVID-19 cases rise, the city's top doctor announced Tuesday.
The mandate, which takes effect Friday for everyone over age 2, is similar to rules in place for much of last year. It will apply to gyms, stores, common areas of apartment buildings and in restaurants, though people will be allowed to remove face coverings while eating and drinking. Masks are already required in schools under Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s statewide order.