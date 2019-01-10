Chicago suburb to honor 3 firefighters killed in 1934 fire

AURORA, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago fire department will honor the lives of three firefighters who died fighting a fire at a Woolworth store 85 years ago.

Thirty-seven-year-old Capt. Herbert Reiss, 48-year-old Capt. John Petersohn and 35-year-old firefighter Charles Hoffman died when an exterior wall collapsed on them as they fought the large fire at the Woolworth 5 & 10 store.

An honor guard will mark the anniversary on Friday morning by placing a wreath at the site of the Jan. 11, 1934 fire.

The fire was the most destructive blaze in Aurora history.