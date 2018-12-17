Chicago suburb's bowl game sponsorship gains support

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (AP) — A Chicago suburb's decision to sponsor a nationally televised college football bowl game in the Bahamas has won over some residents and local merchants despite receiving mixed reactions after the announcement last summer.

Kathy Jarosch operates Jarosch Bakery in Elk Grove Village. She tells The Daily Herald that she believes the village's $300,000 sponsorship of the Dec. 21 Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl in Nassau is "putting Elk Grove on the map."

EPSN says the sponsorship makes the village the first non-tourist municipality to sponsor a bowl game. Multiple local businesses and officials will attend the game to promote the village.

Resident Matt Matusiak is still skeptical of the use of taxpayer funds. He says the money should've been spent on police services or surveillance cameras for a local business park.

___

Information from: Daily Herald, http://www.dailyherald.com