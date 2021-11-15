Chicago police union chief to retire amid board hearing Associated Press Nov. 15, 2021 Updated: Nov. 15, 2021 8:14 p.m.
CHICAGO (AP) — The head of Chicago’s largest police union said Monday he'll retire from the department amid a disciplinary hearing that could have ended with his firing.
John Catanzara, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7, said he felt the outcome of the proceedings against him was predetermined, the Chicago Tribune reported. The Chicago Police Board hearing centered on his past conduct, including allegedly making offensive statements on social media.
Associated Press