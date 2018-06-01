https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Chicago-police-7-year-old-wounded-when-vehicle-12959667.php
Chicago police: 7-year-old wounded when vehicle fired upon
Published 7:41 am, Friday, June 1, 2018
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say a 7-year-old boy was wounded when at least two people fired shots at a vehicle he was riding in with family members.
Police say a bullet fragment struck the child's chin late Thursday in the city's Bucktown neighborhood. He was taken to a hospital in good condition.
Two women and a 24-year-old man who were riding in the vehicle weren't injured. Police say the man is believed to be a gang member.
No arrests were immediately made. The shooting is under investigation.
