CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago is in for a dangerously hot day.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the temperatures will be well north of the 90-degree mark on Sunday and if the climbs as high as 97 degrees as expected it would make this the hottest June 17 on record. The previous record was 96 degrees back in 1957.

With dew points in the 70s, 97 degrees will feel like 105 degrees. People who are thinking about joining the huge crowds that are expected along the lakefront and in parks all over the area are advised to be careful because such weather makes outdoor activities dangerous. Meteorologists are warning people to be sure to stay cool in shady areas and keep a lookout for those who are most vulnerable to the heat.