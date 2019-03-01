Chicago film, TV production had a $474 million year in 2018

CHICAGO (AP) — State and local officials say film, television and media production activities in Chicago remains strong.

The Chicago Film Office announced Thursday more than $474 million were spent locally last year to produce more than 500 projects. That compares to $499 million spent in 2016.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the state will continue to be aggressive in recruiting new film production to Illinois and "creating the environment that allows this industry to thrive."

Chicago's production industry is becoming a big attraction for young, up-and-coming talent who hope to break into the business. DePaul University cinematic arts instructor Gary Novak says people now see the city as a place where filmmaking can happen and a career can thrive.

Cinespace Studios, where Pritzker spoke, announced it purchased more land and plans to add six more sound stages.