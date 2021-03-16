Chicago eyes April return to class for high school students

CHICAGO (AP) — Public high school students in Chicago could return to class for limited in-person instruction starting next month under the outline of a district plan unveiled Tuesday.

It would be the first time high school students in the nation's third-largest school district have the option to be back in classrooms since going fully remote a year ago amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, negotiations were ongoing with the Chicago Teachers Union, which fought the district's safety plans for younger students and narrowly averted a walkout.