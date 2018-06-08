Chicago continues rollout of new municipal ID card





















Photo: Annie Rice, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Image 1 of 6 Alderman James Cappleman holds his CityKey ID card, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Chicago. The city of Chicago is sending out staffers into various communities to get the municipal ID cards into the hands of undocumented immigrants, homeless people, senior citizens and others who often find it hard to obtain a valid form of identification. Officials hope that in a couple of years more than 100,000 Chicago residents will have the cards that can be used to register to vote and do things like check out a book from the library. less Alderman James Cappleman holds his CityKey ID card, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Chicago. The city of Chicago is sending out staffers into various communities to get the municipal ID cards into the hands of ... more Photo: Annie Rice, AP Image 2 of 6 Catholic Charities volunteers review CityKey ID card applicants, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Chicago. The city of Chicago is sending out staffers into various communities to get municipal ID cards into the hands of undocumented immigrants, homeless people, senior citizens and others who often find it hard to obtain a valid form of identification. Officials hope that in a couple of years more than 100,000 Chicago residents will have the cards that can be used to register to vote and do things like check out a book from the library. less Catholic Charities volunteers review CityKey ID card applicants, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Chicago. The city of Chicago is sending out staffers into various communities to get municipal ID cards into the hands ... more Photo: Annie Rice, AP Image 3 of 6 Spanish-language CityKey forms sit on a table, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Chicago. The city of Chicago is sending out staffers into various communities to get municipal ID cards into the hands of undocumented immigrants, homeless people, senior citizens and others who often find it hard to obtain a valid form of identification. Officials hope that in a couple of years more than 100,000 Chicago residents will have the cards that can be used to register to vote and do things like check out a book from the library. less Spanish-language CityKey forms sit on a table, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Chicago. The city of Chicago is sending out staffers into various communities to get municipal ID cards into the hands of undocumented ... more Photo: Annie Rice, AP Image 4 of 6 Catholic Charities volunteers review CityKey ID applicants' documents, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Chicago. The city of Chicago is sending out staffers into various communities to get municipal ID cards into the hands of undocumented immigrants, homeless people, senior citizens and others who often find it hard to obtain a valid form of identification. Officials hope that in a couple of years more than 100,000 Chicago residents will have the cards that can be used to register to vote and do things like check out a book from the library. less Catholic Charities volunteers review CityKey ID applicants' documents, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Chicago. The city of Chicago is sending out staffers into various communities to get municipal ID cards into the ... more Photo: Annie Rice, AP Image 5 of 6 A woman looks at her new CityKey ID card, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Chicago. The city of Chicago is sending out staffers into various communities to get municipal ID cards into the hands of undocumented immigrants, homeless people, senior citizens and others who often find it hard to obtain a valid form of identification. Officials hope that in a couple of years more than 100,000 Chicago residents will have the cards that can be used to register to vote and do things like check out a book from the library. less A woman looks at her new CityKey ID card, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Chicago. The city of Chicago is sending out staffers into various communities to get municipal ID cards into the hands of undocumented ... more Photo: Annie Rice, AP Image 6 of 6 A applicant confirms his information for his CityKey ID application with a city employee, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Chicago. The city of Chicago is sending out staffers into various communities to get municipal ID cards into the hands of undocumented immigrants, homeless people, senior citizens and others who often find it hard to obtain a valid form of identification. Officials hope that in a couple of years more than 100,000 Chicago residents will have the cards that can be used to register to vote and do things like check out a book from the library. less A applicant confirms his information for his CityKey ID application with a city employee, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Chicago. The city of Chicago is sending out staffers into various communities to get municipal ... more Photo: Annie Rice, AP Chicago continues rollout of new municipal ID card 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

CHICAGO (AP) — The city of Chicago is sending out staffers into various communities to get municipal ID cards into the hands of undocumented immigrants, homeless people, senior citizens and others who often find it hard to obtain a valid form of identification.

On Friday, they took mobile printers to Truman College on Chicago's North Side, where dozens of people — many of them immigrants from Africa — were issued cards as part of the CityKey program. Officials hope that in a couple of years more than 100,000 Chicago residents will have the cards that can be used to register to vote and do things like check out a book from the library.

The card is expected to be particularly welcomed by Chicago's Hispanic community that's opposed to President Donald Trump's immigration policies.