Chicago cites developer, contractors in coal plant implosion

CHICAGO (AP) — A developer and two contractors overseeing the destruction of a defunct coal plant’s smokestack that covered a southwest side neighborhood in dust face nearly $70,000 in fines, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Friday.

City agencies have issued 16 citations against Hilco Redevelopment Partners and its general contractors, MCM and CDI. Lightfoot said the associated fines could total $68,000.

Lightfoot said the three companies were supposed to follow a plan to minimize dust during Saturday's implosion of the smokestack at the former Crawford Coal Plant but “utterly failed.” The city found that dust from the site covered homes stretching six blocks away.

Hilco has previously apologized but said contractors overseeing the implosion failed to contain the dust.

Early air quality testing by city, state and federal authorities found no asbestos in the surrounding area. Tests also found that levels of particulate matter in the area have not exceeded national standards, said Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health.

The city is halting all implosions for six months as officials overhaul Chicago's process for reviewing and permitting similar demolitions, Lightfoot said.