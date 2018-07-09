Chicago announces plans for $169M industrial complex

CHICAGO (AP) — The city of Chicago has announced plans for a $169 million industrial complex on the Southeast Side that it hopes will serve as a Midwest epicenter for transportation and logistics.

A Sunday statement from Mayor Rahm Emanuel's office says Kansas City-based real estate company NorthPoint Development would spearhead the project.

The plans call for 2.2 million-square-foot (204,386-square-meter) area for six state-of-the art industrial buildings around 116th and Avenue O. Each building could house several companies.

The statement says the buildings, combined with NorthPoint's adjacent supplier park serving a Ford assembly plant, would create one Chicago's largest industrial parks.

The city is proposing $25.3 million in tax increment financing assistance. It would go toward roadway and other site improvements.

The project will require approval from, among others, the Chicago Plan Commission.