ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The acreage of underwater grasses in the Chesapeake Bay shrank for the second year in a row in 2020, according to the Chesapeake Bay Program.

Aerial surveys showed a total of 62,169 acres of the underwater grasses that serve as a home to small blue crabs and many fish, The Daily Press reported. That's a decrease of 7% from 2019 and 42% from 2018 and far below the program’s target of 130,000 acres by 2025.