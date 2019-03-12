Cheney criticized Trump foreign policy in closed-door event

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Vice President Dick Cheney has been criticizing President Donald Trump's foreign policy, even comparing it with that of former President Barack Obama.

Speaking with Vice President Mike Pence this weekend, Cheney warned that Trump's decision to withdraw troops from Syria and complaints about NATO were making American allies question the dependability of the U.S. as a partner.

The two vice presidents were appearing at a closed-door retreat hosted by the American Enterprise Institute in Sea Island, Georgia.

A person in the room confirmed Cheney's remarks, which were first reported by The Washington Post. The person requested anonymity because of the conference's off-the-record nature.