Chemical spill along SW Indiana highway injures 4 people
NEWBURGH, Ind. (AP) — State police say a chemical leak along a southwestern Indiana highway left four people with non-life-threatening injuries.
Sgt. Todd Ringle of Indiana State Police says a tractor-trailer hauling a hazardous material leaked a portion of its load Monday morning onto Indiana 66 in western Warrick County.
The Evansville Courier & Press reports the leak left a portion of the highway and at least three vehicles with contamination.
Ringle says a state trooper and three motorists were treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
It wasn't immediately clear what chemical was involved in the spill. Ringle says the truck was headed to a local Alcoa operation
The highway's eastbound lanes were closed for about two hours, but police said the leak posed "no immediate threat to businesses, residences" or traffic.
