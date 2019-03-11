Chef’s Table coming to Westport

The Fairfield eatery Chef's Table pictured here at 1138 Post Road will soon have a second location at 161 Cross Highway in Westport. The Fairfield eatery Chef's Table pictured here at 1138 Post Road will soon have a second location at 161 Cross Highway in Westport. Photo: Humberto J. Rocha Contributed / Contributed Photo Photo: Humberto J. Rocha Contributed / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Chef’s Table coming to Westport 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — The popular Fairfield eatery Chef’s Table will soon have a Westport location.

A Saturday post on the Chef’s Table Facebook page cited “major progress” on the Westport shop, set to open in early April at 161 Cross Highway, which formerly housed Christie’s Country Store.

Christie’s closed in December, leaving a hole in the Cross Highway neighborhood, which doesn’t have much commerce besides the small line of shops that included Christie’s and an adjoining auto repair shop.

Chef’s Table, which opened in Fairfield in 1995 and was started by Culinary Institute of America grad Richard Herzfeld, describes itself as, “an ever evolving melting pot of food, music, and art.” With live music, ten hot soups a day, a salad and panini bar, and coffee, Chef’s Table is set to become a favorite among for Westporters.

svaughan@hearstmediact.com; 203-842-2638