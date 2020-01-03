Chef’s Table closing Westport location

WESTPORT — After less than a year in town, Chef’s Table will soon be closing its Westport location.

An employee at the restaurant’s Fairfield location confirmed on Friday the Westport shop will be closing Jan. 15. The eatery opened in April at 161 Cross Highway, filling a hole left in the neighborhood when longtime tenant Christie’s Country Store closed in 2018. It was one of several small shops at the plaza, which included an adjoining auto repair shop.

Chef’s Table had live music, a salad and panini bar, and coffee, among other offerings.

The business, which opened in Fairfield in 1995 by Culinary Institute of America grad Richard Herzfeld, is described as “an ever evolving melting pot of food, music, and art.”

Herzfeld was unavailable for comment.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com, includes previous reporting by Sophie Vaughan