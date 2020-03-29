Charleston's Chinese community aids hospitals amid pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Members of the Charleston area’s Chinese community are making an effort to both aid hospital workers during a time of crisis and shed stereotypes surrounding Asian Americans amid the coronavirus spread.

One of those persons includes 14-year-old Harry Ding, an eighth-grader at Buist Academy downtown.

Ding said he’s been troubled by national news stories showing how Asian Americans have been victims of racist attacks amid the outbreak of the coronavirus, which surfaced in China late last year.

That’s why he’s been working with several Charleston-area residents who are Asian American to collect hundreds of personal protective equipment for hospital workers, an effort that Ding hopes will help tear away at subconscious biases that may exist locally.

“We all have biases against others,” he said. “I think this will help.”

Ding is part of a volunteer group of more than a dozen Charleston area residents of Asian descent who have collected more than 400 N95 masks, 300 surgical masks, and several goggles, medical gloves and bottles of alcohol, as well as $4,000.

The items were taken on March 25 to a warehouse operated by the Medical University of South Carolina, and the money will be used to purchase more hospital items that will be donated as well.

The facility opened March 24 as a drop-off site after the hospital had been getting numerous calls from organizations, businesses and individuals wanting to donate health care supplies.

The site, located at 4295 Arco Lane, Charleston, is open for donations 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

“With so much stuff coming together, we decided to open a location that could house everything at one time,” said Montez Seabrook, a spokesman at MUSC.

Ding said he’s proud to be part of the effort demonstrating how communities rally in times of crisis.

“There’s this feeling in your heart that you’re doing something, no matter how small, to fight this,” he said. “That, to me, is worth much more than a tangible object.”

National media outlets have offered, in recent months, accounts from Asian Americans who’ve been threatened as the virus spreads across the nation.

Ding said he hasn’t personally been the target of racist remarks, but he hurts for those in other parts of the country who’ve been victims of hateful rhetoric.

Conversations around the treatment of Asian Americans came further to the forefront when President Donald Trump received backlash after referring to COVID-19 as the “Chinese virus.”

Ding said he feels the president could reference the disease using other names.

“It’s pretty easy to change one word,” he said.

Harry’s father, Wei Ding, said his son views Charleston as a peaceful place, and the teenager hopes it stays that way.

While the Chinese community is only a tiny part of Charleston’s population, Ding said he doesn’t view himself as an outsider.

“We are part of this country,” he said.

Wei said he was impressed by his son’s passion for doing what the teen felt was right.

“I feel really proud of him,” Wei Ding said.

The efforts by the Asian American community is one of several initiatives taking place across the Lowcountry to collect medical supplies for hospital workers.

Dr. Sanford Zeigler, a James Island resident who works at MUSC as a cardiac surgeon, created a website and Facebook page last week entitled “Heroes Need Masks.”

Through the initiative, thousands of masks and other medical items have been crowdsourced during a time when supplies is in high demand.

Seeing different communities unite during a moment of crisis has been inspirational, Zeigler said.

“It makes me really proud that people can come together for a common cause and do some good,” he said. “It’s really been an incredible beacon of hope.”