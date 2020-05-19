Charleston creates online art database during pandemic

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The city of Charleston on Monday created an online art database for people to use during the coronavirus pandemic.

Nearly 250 works of public art can be viewed on the database along with a mapping function through seven different areas of the city.

“While we are working to slow the spread of COVID-19 and are staying home more in an effort to stay socially distant, we want to provide opportunities for learning,” said Jeff Pierson, public art director.

Each piece in the database has information on the artist and when the piece was created.