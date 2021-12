CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The head of South Carolina's second largest school district has resigned.

The Charleston County School District Board of Trustees voted to accept Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait's resignation during a special meeting on Wednesday. Her last day is expected to be June 30, 2022, WCSC-TV reported.

Chief Financial and Administrative Officer Donald Kennedy will take over as interim superintendent on Jan. 3, 2022. It's unclear what role Postlewait will have from January to June, but she said she is committed to helping facilitate a smooth transition.

“I have enjoyed immensely the opportunity to serve Charleston County students, personnel, parents and the greater community over the past seven years,” Postlewait said. “I am heartened by the many accomplishments and accolades CCSD has received and am especially proud of the selfless service teachers, staff and leaders have provided during the Covid-19 pandemic. My best wishes to the Board, school district and students for continued success.”

Postlewait was hired in July 2015 at a salary of $226,000 a year and a $1,000 allowance once a month for travel within the district. Her contract was extended in 2018 and was set to expire June 30, 2024. In her most recent evaluation in September, Postlewait received a “good” rating for her handling of the 2020-2021 school year.