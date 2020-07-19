Charges filed in Virginia church stabbing

CHANTILLY, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man is facing charges after police say he stabbed two people inside a church and had to be restrained by members of the congregation, including a police chief.

Fairfax County Police said they've charged Chance Harrison, 32, with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, one count of felony assault on a police officer and one count of misdemeanor assault.

Police said the church was holding an education event on Saturday afternoon when Harrison entered and stabbed a staff member. He was confronted and subdued by Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin C. Roessler Jr. and other congregants of the church before police officers arrived.

Two people with stab wounds were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Roessler received medical attention for what police said are minor injuries.

Harrison was not injured, police said. He is being held without bond.

Fairfax County has a population of more than 1.1 million.