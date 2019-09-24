Charges: Wisconsin woman hid mom's corpse, collected income

MARINETTE, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin woman has been charged with hiding her mother's corpse after authorities say she didn't report her mom's death for as long as four months while living off the woman's income.

Sixty-year-old Paula Bergold allegedly put the body of her mother, Ruby, in a container covered in plastic, and moved it to the basement of her home in the town of Peshtigo.

WLUK-TV reports a neighbor had called police because the 89-year-old Ruby Bergold hadn't been seen since May and Paula was being evasive about her mother.

Court records don't list an attorney to comment on Bergold's behalf. She allegedly told police that her mother had died in a chair and she couldn't bring herself to call police. She said she'd been living off her mother's Social Security and investments.

___

