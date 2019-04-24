Changes to Northeast cod, flounder fishery up for discussion

BOSTON (AP) — Federal fishing managers are looking to change some of the rules governing important species of food fish this year, and they're seeking feedback from the industry and the public.

The fishing year in the Northeast begins on May 1, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is considering changes to catch limits for seven species of fish. They include species of cod, haddock and flounder that are important commercial species.

NOAA is taking comments about the changes until May 6. The proposal would increase quotas for some species of cod, haddock and flounder, but decrease quotas for halibut and some other species of flounder.

The proposal would also make other tweaks, such as changes to the rules about catch reports that fishermen must file with the government.