Ceremony to mark 10th anniversary of CT workplace shooting

MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — A quiet ceremony is planned to mark the 10th anniversary of the 2010 mass shooting at Hartford Distributors in Manchester, where a disgruntled employee killed eight co-workers and seriously injured two others before killing himself.

Friends, family and employees are expected to meet Monday at the facility at 7 a.m. The low-key memorial is scheduled to begin at 7:21 a.m., the same time the shooting began on what was described as a “picture perfect” summer day.

There will be eight seconds of silence to honor each person killed in the state's deadliest workplace shooting, the Journal Inquirer of Manchester reported Saturday.

Joseph Cirigliano said he plans to honor his late brother Bryan, who was a union president at the distribution company, and the others who also died that morning.

“It’s a healing day for everybody,” he said. “It’s stressful getting there, but once we’re there it’s definitely a healing day.”

